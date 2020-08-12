Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Service
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
10:00 a.m.
at his home
10376 State Highway 35
Waihau Bay
View Map
WALKER, Graham Keith. Peacefully at Tauranga Hospital on Monday 10th August 2020 surrounded by family. Loved husband of Joanne. Loved father of Brent, Vanessa and Gid, Karl and Jackie, and Cherie. Loved poppa of Temple, Ra, Matt, Dylan, John, Thomas, Daniel, and Tamahou. Graham will be laying at rest at his home 10376 State Highway 35, Waihau Bay until his service at 10am on Friday 14th August followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Walker Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
