Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Graham Keith GLAMUZINA

Graham Keith GLAMUZINA Notice
GLAMUZINA, Graham Keith. Passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2019 aged 80 years. Loved husband of Patricia and Patsy, Father to Phillip, Suanne, Kevin, Lisa, Dominic and the late Michael,12 grandchildren, Mia, Mate, Antonia, Francesca, Bronwyn, Michael, Emma, Nicholas, Rose, Thomas, Grace and Noah, and 1 great grandchild, Henry. Ever the eternal optimist (supporting his beloved Warriors being the benchmark of positivity) Graham would always quip: 'the sun will come up tomorrow'. Requiem Mass will be held to celebrate Grahams life at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Banff Avenue, Epsom on Thursday 13 June 10.30am. Rosary at 7pm Wednesday 12 June 2019. Communications to the Glamuzina Family c/- PO Box 56013, Auckland 1446



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
