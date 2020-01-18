|
|
|
FUTTER, Graham Keith. Passed away suddenly cycling at Ambury Regional Park on 14 January 2020, aged 67 years. Much loved by his best friend and partner Marlene. Cherished dad and father in-law to Jody, Rory and Hannah. Special grandad to Thomas. Dearly loved by the Stratton Family children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Graham's life will be held at the Manukau Cruising Club, Orpheus Drive, Onehunga, on Monday 20 January at 1pm. Graham's special sense of humour and magnetic personality will be greatly missed, he will forever be in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020