WHITE, Graham Jospeh. Passed away on the 8th of February, 2020. Loved husband of the late Dot. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Deanne and Jeff, Clint and Sherri, adored and ever influencing Granddad of Graham , Sam, Alex, Beau and Nick. Many thanks to the Health Care Professionals who cared and supported Graham. A celebration of Graham's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, the 13th of February, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020