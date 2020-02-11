Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Jospeh WHITE

Add a Memory
Graham Jospeh WHITE Notice
WHITE, Graham Jospeh. Passed away on the 8th of February, 2020. Loved husband of the late Dot. Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Deanne and Jeff, Clint and Sherri, adored and ever influencing Granddad of Graham , Sam, Alex, Beau and Nick. Many thanks to the Health Care Professionals who cared and supported Graham. A celebration of Graham's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, the 13th of February, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -