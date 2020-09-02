|
DOWLING, Graham Joseph. Passed away peacefully in Tauranga Hospital on Sunday, 30th August 2020. Graham will be sadly missed by all. "We have so many happy memories, You will be forever in our hearts." A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Mount Maunganui RSA, 544 Maunganui Road, Mount Maunganui, 10am, Friday, 4th September 2020 Followed by a private cremation as per Graham's wishes. All communications to: Simply Cremations, PO Box 13555, Tauranga.
