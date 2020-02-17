|
|
|
STEVENS, Graham John. Passed away on 15 February 2020 at Lexham Park Katikati, with family at his side. Loved husband of the late Iris. Respected statesman of the family and much loved by John and Sue, Theresa and Bill, Oscar and Michelle, Catherine and Edward and all the grandchildren. A service for Graham will be held at the Tokoroa Club, 53 Chambers Street Tokoroa, on Wednesday 19 February 2020 at 1.00pm followed by a graveside service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020