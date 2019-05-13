Home

Graham John KELLAND Notice
KELLAND, Graham John. On Sunday 12 May 2019, aged 63. Dearly loved son of Colleen and the late Ken. Much loved brother of Gerald and Jason, brother in law to Tracy. Uncle to Suzanna, Paul, Zak and Ethan. Graham passed peacefully at Glenburn Hospital where he had been lovingly cared for over the past two years. The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 15 May 2019 at 12.30 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
