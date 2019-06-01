Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham James WILSON

Notice Condolences

Graham James WILSON Notice
WILSON, Graham James. 1932 - 2019. Passed away peacefully with his family around him at Mary Doyle Lifecare, Havelock North. Very loved husband of Diana. Father and father in law of Ross and Amanda, and Scott and Elizabeth. Grandad to Sam and Kate, Ben and Anna, Annie, Jack, Maggie, and Amelia. Delighted great Grandad to Georgia. Formerly from Pukekohe. A special thanks to the Haematology team at Middlemore Hospital, Hawkes Bay Hospital, and the staff at Reeve House, Mary Doyle. A service for Graham will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North, on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to St John Ambulance and may be left at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nzor mailed to the Wilson family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.