|
|
|
WILSON, Graham James. 1932 - 2019. Passed away peacefully with his family around him at Mary Doyle Lifecare, Havelock North. Very loved husband of Diana. Father and father in law of Ross and Amanda, and Scott and Elizabeth. Grandad to Sam and Kate, Ben and Anna, Annie, Jack, Maggie, and Amelia. Delighted great Grandad to Georgia. Formerly from Pukekohe. A special thanks to the Haematology team at Middlemore Hospital, Hawkes Bay Hospital, and the staff at Reeve House, Mary Doyle. A service for Graham will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North, on Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to St John Ambulance and may be left at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nzor mailed to the Wilson family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More