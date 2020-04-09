|
|
|
MARSH, Graham James. On 7 April 2020, aged 80. Loved husband of the late Robyn, father and father in law of Neil and Sue, Ian and Lisa. Much loved grandad of Dan and Katie, Hayley and Hayden, Jarrah and Lake. Loved brother and brother in law of Norman and Bev, Heather and Bert, Hazel and the late Robin, Pam and the late John. Loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. "Grandad" to Paulette and Taliya. Will be greatly missed. Memories are forever.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020