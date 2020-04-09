|
|
|
MARSH, Graham James. Passed away peacefully at home on the 7 April 2020. Dearly loved husband of Kath (nee Oram). Loved and respected by Chrissy and Bill, Debbie, Mark, Wendy and Paul, Craig and Debbie. Loving, gentle and kind grandad to Brooke, Troy, Cory and Zoe. Loved brother and brother in law of Brian, Estelle, Ken and the late Ann, Lawrence and Shelly, and the late Stephen. All the battles are done, now rest in peace. Missed every day by us all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020