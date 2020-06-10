|
WILLS, Graham Henry (Willy). Passed away suddenly 7 June 2020. Beloved son of the late Bert and Pearl Wills. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of June and the late John Dunn, the late Barry and Bev Wills, Barbara and the late Gordon Sandford, the late Valerie and Brian Anglesey, Carolyn and the late Joe Edmonds. Adored father and father-in-law of Fiona and Reg, Kylee and Danny, and Todd. A special Granddad of Klaudia, Dylan, Bree, Ella-Maria, Aliesha and Baxter. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2020