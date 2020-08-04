|
|
|
WHEELER, Graham Harold. Passed away peacefully on 1st August 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Joy for 60 years. Cherished father of Vanessa and Marsh, Nigel and partner Leanne. NZ Dad to Coleen (USA). Treasured poppa to Kiri, Jade and Marko. The family thank the staff at Hibiscus Hospice for their love, care and compassion. "If there is ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever" Winnie the Pooh A service celebrating Graham's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Roack Road, Albany on Thursday 6th August at 2.00pm. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020