Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
235 Schnapper Roack Road
Albany
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham WHEELER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Harold WHEELER

Add a Memory
Graham Harold WHEELER Notice
WHEELER, Graham Harold. Passed away peacefully on 1st August 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Joy for 60 years. Cherished father of Vanessa and Marsh, Nigel and partner Leanne. NZ Dad to Coleen (USA). Treasured poppa to Kiri, Jade and Marko. The family thank the staff at Hibiscus Hospice for their love, care and compassion. "If there is ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever" Winnie the Pooh A service celebrating Graham's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Roack Road, Albany on Thursday 6th August at 2.00pm. State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -