Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham SMAILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Gordon SMAILL

Add a Memory
Graham Gordon SMAILL Notice
SMAILL, Graham Gordon. Passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Knox Home on Tuesday 19 May 2020, in his 100th year. Husband to the late Joan. Father of Chris, Alastair and the late Doug. Father-in-law to Gail, Ann and Elizabeth. Grandfather to Francis and Simon. Great-grandfather to Sterling and Ava. Graham will be sadly missed by all those that knew him. Due to the current restrictions, a private service will be held. Please contact Graham's family if you wish to attend.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -