|
|
|
SMAILL, Graham Gordon. Passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Knox Home on Tuesday 19 May 2020, in his 100th year. Husband to the late Joan. Father of Chris, Alastair and the late Doug. Father-in-law to Gail, Ann and Elizabeth. Grandfather to Francis and Simon. Great-grandfather to Sterling and Ava. Graham will be sadly missed by all those that knew him. Due to the current restrictions, a private service will be held. Please contact Graham's family if you wish to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2020