Graham George SUN

Graham George SUN Notice
SUN, Graham George. Regt: 34904 CPL NZSAS (RNZEME) On Tuesday the 3rd of September 2019; our Dad passed away. True to his nature, in the end he slipped away quietly without a fuss. Much loved father of Vanessa, Graeme (Deceased) , Darryl, Marie and predeceased by his first wife Olive Rongonui. Father-in-law to Rata and Joanna. Pop to Suzy and Steven, Shane and Ruby, Emma and Jason, Raquel and Tairi, Tehuinga and Richie, and Luke. Great Poppa to 16. Sadly missed by his wife Dorothy. Father, Husband, Pop, Brother, Uncle, Friend, Soldier. Forever in our hearts, no longer in pain. We would like to thank the staff of Pukekohe Hospital who have been so caring and kind over this past month and for treating our Dad with the utmost respect during his final days. Graham is laying at Fountains Funerals, 35 Wood St, Papakura should you wish to pay your respects. A service to honor Graham will be held in the Papakura Military Camp, on Friday the 6th of September at 11am. All messages to [email protected] tel 09 298-2957



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
