WARD, Graham Frank George. On 16 July 2019 peacefully at North Haven Hospice, Tikipunga, Whangarei, after a long illness. In his 93 year. Dearly loved husband of Vida. No more pain or confusion, just in peace now. Till we meet again, all my love Vida. His funeral service will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (Entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei on Monday 22 July 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment at Maunu Park Lawn Cemetery, Whangarei. All communications to : Mrs VA Ward c/o P O Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019