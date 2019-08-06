|
BARNETT, Graham Francis. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family, at Waipuna Hospice Tauranga on Sunday 4th August 2019 aged 86 years. Loving husband of Pat. Dearly loved father of Gus and Louisa. Father in law of Kevin and Peter, and grandfather of Nathan. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Mount Maunganui Life Guard Service, Corner of Marine Parade and Adams Avenue Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday 7th August at 1pm followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga. Messages to the Barnett family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019