Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham BARNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Francis BARNETT

Add a Memory
Graham Francis BARNETT Notice
BARNETT, Graham Francis. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family, at Waipuna Hospice Tauranga on Sunday 4th August 2019 aged 86 years. Loving husband of Pat. Dearly loved father of Gus and Louisa. Father in law of Kevin and Peter, and grandfather of Nathan. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at Mount Maunganui Life Guard Service, Corner of Marine Parade and Adams Avenue Mount Maunganui, on Wednesday 7th August at 1pm followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga. Messages to the Barnett family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.