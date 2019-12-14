|
HARRISON, Graham Ernest. Passed away quietly on 2 December 2019 at his tranquil forest home in Palmerston North aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Margaret (Hanson) for 58 years. He was adored by his children Duane, Brendon, Cassandra, Miranda and Janelle, and Grandad Harry of Cara, Tim, Jade, Alyssa, Taylor and Tiana. Beloved brother of Trevor. Graham now joins his parents Gordon and Violet, and brother Ray. A parachutist and pilot in his youth, he's now back flying amongst the clouds.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019