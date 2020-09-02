|
|
|
SALLEN, Graham Edward. Born, 26 Sept 1942, passed away peacefully at Mercy Parklands Hospital at 5:25am on Monday, 31st August 2020 with his daughter, Rachel, present. He was the much loved husband of Judith and father of Karlene, Rachel, Nathaniel and Julia and father-in-law to Reece, Marisa and Darcy. A wonderful granddad to six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A big thank you to the staff at Mercy Parklands and Cornwall Park Hospital for the loving care over the past three and a half years. The funeral will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, 4 September. If want to attend, please register your interest by emailing [email protected] or 021361970. The link to the livestream is: https://oneroomstreaming.com/nz/family-and-friends Then click 'Watch Now' Event ID: nsmp Password: KVHKES
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020