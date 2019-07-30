Home

Graham Edward FLETCHER

Graham Edward FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER, Graham Edward. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 29th July 2019 at Middlemore Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Marjorie, deeply loved Dad of Raymond, Janice and the late babies Neil and Christine. Greatly loved by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service for Graham will be held at the Franklin Baptist Church, 128-144 Victoria Street West, Pukekohe on Wednesday 31st July at 11.00 am followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2019
