Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Monday, May 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Kaiwaka Sports Association Complex
14 Gibbons Road
Kaiwaka
Graham Edgar (Grabba) MILLS


1956 - 2020
Graham Edgar (Grabba) MILLS Notice
MILLS, Graham Edgar (Grabba). Born August 15, 1956. Passed away on May 20, 2020. Passed peacefully after a long illness. Loving husband of Carol. Son of the late Jack and Betty Mills. Brother to Peter and the late Garry. A service for Graham will be held at the Kaiwaka Sports Association Complex 14 Gibbons Road Kaiwaka at 1pm on Monday 25 May 2020. Due to the current restrictions relating to funeral gatherings, a service for a Maximum of 50 People will be held. For more information please contact 0210297378. A special thank you to North Haven Hospice and Geneva Healthcare for your outstanding support during our time of need. All communications to the "Mills Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020
