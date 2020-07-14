|
FOWLIE, Graham Douglas Alfred. On Saturday, 11th July 2020, at Hillview Home Te Kuiti, with his loving wife at his side. Aged 78 years. Dearly love husband of Shirley. Loved dad of Lynn, and Brent. Step dad to Ricky, and Ben. Adored grandad to all his grandchildren. Graham's funeral service will be held at VJ Williams Chapel, King Street West, on Thursday 16th July at 11am, followed by a private cremation. The Fowlie Family wish to thank all the staff at Hillview Home for the care, friendship and love they have given Graham over the past five years. All communications to Fowlie Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 14, 2020