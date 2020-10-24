Home

Service
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
Graham (Thomas) COOK


1931 - 2020
Graham (Thomas) COOK Notice
COOK, Graham (Thomas). Born 28 June 1931. Aged 89 years. Passed away peacefully on 21st October 2020 at Ambridge Rose Manor. Dearly loved father of Peter and Garry, and stepson Jason; Loved father- in-law of Megan, Sheryl, Cynthia and Taniya; beloved grandfather of Raymond, Craig, Ashley, Meghan and Emma-Lee. "Graham you will now rest in peace and will be forever in our hearts." Special thanks to the staff at Ambridge Rose who have cared for Graham so kindly. A service will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland on Tuesday 27th October 2020 at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020
