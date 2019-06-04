Home

Graham Charles ROWE

Graham Charles ROWE Notice
ROWE, Graham Charles. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 2 June 2019 at Evelyn Page. Beloved husband of the late Lindsay. Cherished Dad of Alan and Elizabeth; Diana; Michael and Lesley; Jennifer and Kim. Grandad of Justus, Alyssa, Sarah, Heather and Lachlan; Isaac; Blake and Stephanie. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 7 June at 10am followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 4, 2019
