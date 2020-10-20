|
MOSEN, Graham Charles Henry. Passed away peacefully at Thames Hospital on 18th October, 2020, aged 87 years; with his son Greg and his daughter-in-law Suzanne at his side. Much loved husband of Bev for 64 years. Loved father of Greg and Diana, father-in-law of Suzanne and David, and Grandad of Brad, Taylor and Bryce, and their partners Haylee, India and Samantha. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at the Pauanui Community Church, 20 Centreway, Pauanui, on Thursday 22nd October at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Tea, coffee, and light refreshments will be available after the service at the Club.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020