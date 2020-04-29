Home

Graham Charles BRIGGS

BRIGGS, Graham Charles. Peacefully on 25th April 2020 at Jane Mander Retirement Village; aged 78 years. Adored and much loved husband of Merle. A very much loved father of Tania, and Wendy, and grandfather of Liam, and Ethan. Special thanks to the staff at Jane Mander for their tendercare of Graham. In view of the current restrictions, a private cremation has been held with a memorial service to be held at a later date. All communications to The Briggs Family, C/- PO Box 5116 Whangarei 0140.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
