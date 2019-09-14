Home

Graham (John Graham) BENNETT

Graham (John Graham) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, John Graham (Graham). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital surrounded by his loving family on 12 September 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of June, married for 64 years. Devoted father and father-in-law of Christine and Dick, Gillian and Graham, Lincoln and Michelle, the late Naomi and her husband Peter, and Delwyn and Paul. Cherished Grandpa and Pa to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gone from our presence but not from our lives. A service to celebrate Graham's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 17 September at 12.30pm followed by interment at North Shore Memorial Park.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
