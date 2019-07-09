|
MAJENDIE, Graham Arthur. On 8 July 2019 at Milford. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Joyce. Much loved dad and father in law of Angela and Tim Ferguson, Vaughan and Cushla. Treasured Poppa of Logan Ferguson. Loved brother of Russell, Judith and Adrienne and deceased sisters Barbara, Janice, Vivienne, Lindsey and Karen. A service for Graham will be held at the Cedarwood Chapel Funeral Home, Waikanae, Friday 12 July at 1pm followed by a burial. All communications to 12 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay. Special thanks to the carers at Lady Allum Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 9, 2019