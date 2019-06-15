|
|
|
BEST, Graham Arthur. Passed away suddenly on Thursday 13 June 2019. Dearly loved Husband of Suzanne, loved father and father in law of Rebekah and Wiremu, Anton and Teriwai, and much loved grandad of Mia, Lily and Kahu. Loved son of the late Noel and Betty Best. Taken way too soon. Loved always. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 19 June at 12.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
