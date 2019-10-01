Home

MIKKELSEN, Graham Anthony. Passed away peacefully on 27 September 2019, aged 74 years. Loved husband of Jean. Loved father of Brendon and Nikki Mikkelsen, Carmen and John Sellwood. Grandad of Conal, Stella, Josh and Grace. Many thanks to the staff at Raeburn Lifecare for their efforts over the last year. A Celebration of Graham's life will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium, Morrinsville Road, Newstead tomorrow, Wednesday 2 October at 1:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
