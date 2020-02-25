|
HARRIS, Graham Alexander. On 19th February 2020 peacefully at home. Loved husband of Carol for 63 years. Loved father and father in law of Brett, Shane and Donna, Tracy, and Rebecca. Loved grandad of Melanie, Samantha, William, Amber, Nick, Laura, Rachel, Zack, Ella and Hanna. Loved great grandad of 10. Requiem Mass was celebrated at St Mary Star of the Sea Church, Campion Road at 1.30pm on Saturday 22nd February followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Tairawhiti would be appreciated and maybe posted to Private Bag 7001, Gisborne 4040. Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020