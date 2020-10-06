Home

Graham Alan SHAW Notice
SHAW, Graham Alan. Passed away peacefully on 3 October, 2020. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of 67 years to Vivienne. Much loved father and father-in-law of Deborah, Kevin (deceased) and Lloyd; Alana and David; Joanne and Steve; Aaron and Fiona. Loved grandfather of Alexia, Caillan, Bretony; Shaun, Devyn, Todd and Nisha; Brock, Dane, Cohen, Drew; Ellen, Hayley, Nathan and Anna. Loved great-grandfather to Zachary, Marley-Ray and Ellazae. The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 10 October 2020 at 10.00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
