|
|
|
TANNER, Graeme William. 17 January 1946 - 6 November 2020. Graeme sadly passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Dearly loving husband of Marjorie (Marj) and much loved Dad of Ross and Bobbette, Wendy and Pete Murphy and his very special Grandchildren Hamish, Ben, Charlotte (Charlie) and Codi Rose. Loved brother of Jocelyn, Bev, Brian and Craig. A memorial service for Graeme will be held at Katikati RSA, corner of the Main Road and Henry Road, Katikati on Friday 13th November at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for Waipuna Hospice, to whom Graeme's family are very grateful for helping us through his journey.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020