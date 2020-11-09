Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Katikati RSA
corner of the Main Road and Henry Road
Katikati
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graeme TANNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme William TANNER


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Graeme William TANNER Notice
TANNER, Graeme William. 17 January 1946 - 6 November 2020. Graeme sadly passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Dearly loving husband of Marjorie (Marj) and much loved Dad of Ross and Bobbette, Wendy and Pete Murphy and his very special Grandchildren Hamish, Ben, Charlotte (Charlie) and Codi Rose. Loved brother of Jocelyn, Bev, Brian and Craig. A memorial service for Graeme will be held at Katikati RSA, corner of the Main Road and Henry Road, Katikati on Friday 13th November at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for Waipuna Hospice, to whom Graeme's family are very grateful for helping us through his journey.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graeme's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -