Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Mangakino Cemetery
Lake Road
Mangakino
More Obituaries for Graeme PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme William PHILLIPS

Graeme William PHILLIPS Notice
PHILLIPS, Graeme William. Passed away 6th June 2020. Dearly loved husband and best friend to Sylvia for 58 years. Much loved father and father in law to Sharyn and Kevin, and Sandra. Popa to his grandchildren Jessica and Zane, Victoria and Adam and Georgina. Old Popa to his great grandchildren Jet, Flynn, Arlo, Quinn and Addison. Graeme worked hard and loved his family. A service for Graeme will be held in Mangakino Cemetery, Lake Road Mangakino, on Friday, 12 June 2020 at 12:00PM, followed by a celebration of Graeme's life at the Mangakino Citizens Club, 46 Waerenga Road, Mangakino. "Keep on trucking on the highway in the sky". Communications to The Phillips Family, 15 Wilson Street, Bulls 4818.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020
