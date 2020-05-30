Home

Graeme William JENKINS

JENKINS, Graeme William. Husband of the late Marie Jeanne, dearly loved father of Iain and Wendy (Durrant) and Shane Durrant, and grandfather of Nicola, Keegan, Dominic and Michelle. Passed peacefully at his home in Waikanae on May 27, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Son of Bill and Isa Jenkins of Dunedin. Graeme requested no funeral. A private family cremation will take place in the next few days. No flowers please in preference to donations to Mary Potter Hospice Kapiti Coast.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020
