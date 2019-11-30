Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graeme CASS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme Taylor CASS

Add a Memory
Graeme Taylor CASS Notice
CASS, Graeme Taylor. Peacefully on 26 November 2019 at Althorp Village. Dearly loved husband of Nola. Loved father and father in law of Penny and Ray, Gretchen and James, Richard and Bec, Sian and Jeff. Loved granddad of Jonny, Alice, Emily, Lilia, George, and Lucy and great granddad of Olivia and Liam, Frank and Billy. A funeral Service for Graeme will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Monday 2 December 2019 at 10am followed by private cremation. Communication to the Cass family c/o PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graeme's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -