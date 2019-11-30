|
CASS, Graeme Taylor. Peacefully on 26 November 2019 at Althorp Village. Dearly loved husband of Nola. Loved father and father in law of Penny and Ray, Gretchen and James, Richard and Bec, Sian and Jeff. Loved granddad of Jonny, Alice, Emily, Lilia, George, and Lucy and great granddad of Olivia and Liam, Frank and Billy. A funeral Service for Graeme will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Monday 2 December 2019 at 10am followed by private cremation. Communication to the Cass family c/o PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2019