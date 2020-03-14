|
ORR, Graeme Sinclair Nigel. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Graeme Orr, 9th March 2020 at home in Kerikeri surrounded by his family. He will be greatly missed by his beloved partner Meg, his adored daughters Lucy and Libby and partner Blair; cherished sister Genevieve and partner Andrew and daughter Julia; much loved in-laws Lois and Ken; brother-in-law Jules, wife Rosanne and daughters Bella and Amelia; plus Graeme's many, many friends. There will be two occasions for family and friends to come together to celebrate Graeme's life. On March 27th at 2pm at the North Shore Cricket Club, Devonport and April 4th in Northland (venue to be confirmed) please check FB for details at Graeme Orr Design. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Mid Northland (Kerikeri).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 14, 2020