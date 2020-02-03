Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tote On Ascot, Ellerslie Racecourse
100 Ascot Avenue
Remuera
Graeme Scott HAWKINS

Graeme Scott HAWKINS Notice
HAWKINS, Graeme Scott. Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on 29th of January 2020. Much loved husband, Dad, Grandad, brother, cousin and friend. The family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Mercy Hospice and ask that in lieu of flowers, please kindly make a donation to Hospice in Graeme's name at mercyhospice.org.nz. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at 2pm on Saturday 8th February at Tote On Ascot, Ellerslie Racecourse, 100 Ascot Avenue, Remuera.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
