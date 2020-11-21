|
BAILDON, Graeme Robert. Passed away peacefully 19 November 2020, in Gisborne. Loved, best friend of Wendy Bennett. Adored father of Kim and Terry; Liza and Keith. Dearest grandfather of Alex, Logan, Finn; and Paige, Emily, Nathan & Chloe. Unforgettable and appreciated stepfather to Amanda, Oliver and Holly Davies and families. According to Graeme's wishes, he has been privately cremated. "Thank you for the Dance". Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020