|
|
|
WILSON, Graeme Noel. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 13 February 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Judith. Much loved father of Lorraine, Carol, Stella, and Kayleen. Cherished grandfather of Amy and Chris, Ella, Renee and Winston, and adored great grandfather of Charlotte and Madeline. What you leave behind is woven into the lives of so many people you have touched. A service to celebrate the life of Graeme will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel. 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Saturday 22 February at 11:00am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020