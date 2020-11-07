Home

DALTON, Graeme McCallum. Peacefully surrounded by family at Taranaki Base Hospital New Plymouth on Thursday 5th November 2020. Aged 87 years. Loved partner of Lynne James. loved father and father-in law of Lynnette and Gary Hann (Stratford), Warren (Stratford), loved grandad of Alisha Hann, Reece and Melissa Hann, great grandad of Alba, Kacy, Emmi and Ava. All messages to the Dalton family can be sent to C/- P O Box 218 Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In accordance with Graeme's wishes a private family service will be held. Brian Darth Funeral Services P O Box 218, Stratford 4352
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
