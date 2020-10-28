|
McALLANSMITH, Graeme Malcolm. Passed away on 25th October 2020, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Maree and Greg, David and Kim, Robyn, and Daniel. Loved step-father of Julie, Jimmy and Sheree, and Keith and Adele. Loved poppa to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Franklin Memorial Hopsital for their care of Graeme. A memorial service will be held at the Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club, Victoria Avenue, Waiuku on Friday 30th October, at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020