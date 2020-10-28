Home

Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club
Victoria Avenue
Waiuku
McALLANSMITH, Graeme Malcolm. Passed away on 25th October 2020, at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Waiuku, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Maree and Greg, David and Kim, Robyn, and Daniel. Loved step-father of Julie, Jimmy and Sheree, and Keith and Adele. Loved poppa to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Franklin Memorial Hopsital for their care of Graeme. A memorial service will be held at the Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club, Victoria Avenue, Waiuku on Friday 30th October, at 1:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020
