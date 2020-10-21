|
TAYLOR, Graeme Lindsay. Born April 18, 1958. Passed away suddenly on October 11, 2020. Dearly loved brother of Wayne and Janice and eldest son of (the late) Avis and Len Taylor. Graeme was a beautiful soul, who had a great sense of fun and loved a good laugh. A generous, kind-hearted man who would go out of his way to help people in need. He had a true heart of gold. A keen daily walker, Graeme must have cover-ed the entirety of Auckland and back... a few times! With an avid interest in news and current affairs, GL had the most except-ional talent for remember-ing facts, dates and names, illuminating the past with stories that most of us had long since forgotten. He had a love of gardening, keeping the hedges trim-med and pruning his favourite Camellias to per-fection. Graeme, you were such an individual, a real diamond. We love you and so wished you didn't have to go so soon. Always and forever you will be remembered in our hearts and kept alive in our memories. All the peace and love in the world to you, from your loving brother and sister, Wayne and Janice. A private cere-mony to celebrate Grae-me's life will be held at a date to be announced. All messages to PO Box 196, Maylands, Western Aust-ralia 6931.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020