TOD, Graeme Lincoln (Tody) J.P. NZ J745553, Major (Retired) NZ Army. On 2nd October 2020 unexpectedly, aged 65 years. Dearly loved Partner of Vicki. Loved step-father of Miranda and Miles. Loved son of the late Lincoln and Lorna Tod, loved brother and brother-in-law of Mike and Alison, Ellen-Mary and Bryan Fish. A very much loved uncle and great uncle, and a truly wonderful friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wairarapa Cancer Society, P.O. Box 121, Masterton 5840 would be appreciated. A service with full Military honours in accordance with Tody's wishes has been held. Messages to Vicki C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020