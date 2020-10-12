Home

Graeme Lincoln J.P (Tody) TOD

Graeme Lincoln J.P (Tody) TOD Notice
TOD, Graeme Lincoln (Tody) J.P. NZ J745553, Major (Retired) NZ Army. On 2nd October 2020 unexpectedly, aged 65 years. Dearly loved Partner of Vicki. Loved step-father of Miranda and Miles. Loved son of the late Lincoln and Lorna Tod, loved brother and brother-in-law of Mike and Alison, Ellen-Mary and Bryan Fish. A very much loved uncle and great uncle, and a truly wonderful friend to many. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Wairarapa Cancer Society, P.O. Box 121, Masterton 5840 would be appreciated. A service with full Military honours in accordance with Tody's wishes has been held. Messages to Vicki C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020
