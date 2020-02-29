Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Columba Church
480 Ti Rakau Drive
Botany
Graeme Leslie (Sam) HOUSTON

Graeme Leslie (Sam) HOUSTON Notice
HOUSTON, Graeme Leslie (Sam). JP Born 21 September 1946 - Passed away 26 February 2020 Dearly beloved husband of Lynette (Lynne) Loving father of Paula, Melanie and Phil, Renee and Vaughan. Devoted grandad of Yasmine, Amelia, Sophie, Nevaeh, Xavier and Faith. Adored brother of Gail, Kay and the late Christine. Graeme is not truly gone, Because his memory lives on in all of us who loved him. He will never be forgotten. We Love you, and we will always miss you . A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at St Columba Church 480 Ti Rakau Drive Botany on Friday 6 March 2020 at 1pm. Thereafter private Cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
