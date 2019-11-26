|
SMITHYMAN, Graeme Kenneth. Peacefully on 23 November 2019, at home looking out over his treasured garden with his family at his side. Aged 72 years. Loved husband of 51 years and best friend of Diana. A much loved father and father-in- law of Trudy and Paul, Paula and Brett, Sonia and Grant and Michael and Rayleen. Grand-dad and poppa to Monty, Samuel, Ben, Laura, Nicholas, Henry and Quinn. Brother and brother-in-law of Ralph and Aileen (Brisbane) and Allan and Karen. Uncle to many. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner Kamo Road and Moody Avenue, Kamo, Whangarei at 1pm on Thursday 28 November 2019. All communication to the 'Smithyman Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019