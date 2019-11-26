Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Graeme SMITHYMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme Kenneth SMITHYMAN

Add a Memory
Graeme Kenneth SMITHYMAN Notice
SMITHYMAN, Graeme Kenneth. Peacefully on 23 November 2019, at home looking out over his treasured garden with his family at his side. Aged 72 years. Loved husband of 51 years and best friend of Diana. A much loved father and father-in- law of Trudy and Paul, Paula and Brett, Sonia and Grant and Michael and Rayleen. Grand-dad and poppa to Monty, Samuel, Ben, Laura, Nicholas, Henry and Quinn. Brother and brother-in-law of Ralph and Aileen (Brisbane) and Allan and Karen. Uncle to many. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, corner Kamo Road and Moody Avenue, Kamo, Whangarei at 1pm on Thursday 28 November 2019. All communication to the 'Smithyman Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graeme's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -