Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Church of St Joseph
86 Clarkin Rd
Fairfield
Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Blessed Virgin Mary
494 Grey Street
Hamilton East
Burial
Following Services
Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery
ALEXANDER, Graeme John Stewart (Reverend Dr). On Thursday 13 February 2020 at Atawhai Assisi. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved son of the late Charles and Aileen Alexander; loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. Beloved brother Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton. Vigil Mass at the Church of St Joseph, 86 Clarkin Rd, Fairfield Sunday 16 Feb at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 494 Grey Street, Hamilton East on Monday 17 February at 11.00 am followed by burial at the Ohaupo Catholic Cemetery. 'Tu es Sacerdos in aeternum, secundum ordinem Melchisedech. Requiescat in Pace'.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
