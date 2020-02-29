Home

PEARCE, Graeme John . LS18209 RPOps RNZN Passed away after a long illness on Wednesday 26th February 2020, aged 72 years. Adored husband and best friend of Cherri. Cherished father of Michelle, Gareth and Rachel. Treasured Grandad of Rhys, Nathan, Courtenay, Gemma, Teagan, Callum, Connor and Hayden. Beloved son of John and Rona Pearce. Much loved brother of Raewyn, Murray, Shirley and Debbie. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the Taupo Lawn Cemetery. Finally at peace and pain free. Messages to 9 Tui Street, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
