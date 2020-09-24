|
MCDONALD, Graeme John. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday 16th September, 2020 after a short illness bravely fought. Beloved son of the late Jack and the late Gladys (Dorrie), loved brother and brother-in-law of Ngaire and the late Trevor Sexton and uncle to John and Mathew. Special friend of Chandrika Shetty. A service will be held at Somervell Presbyterian Church, 497 Remuera Road, Remuera on Thursday 1st October, 2020 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation. Due to Covid Restrictions if you would like to attend the service please register your intentions with Jillian on [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 24, 2020