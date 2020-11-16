|
FULLFORD, Graeme John Annesley. Johnny passed away on the 13th November 2020 at the Edmund Hillary Village, after a long illness bravely fought, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Karen for 51 years. Much loved Dad of Lisa and Tim, and John (London). Proud grandad of Brook, William, Preston, Christopher (Auckland), Mia and Samuel (London). Great grandad of dearly loved great- grandson River. "Gone golfing!" A service to celebrate Johnny's life will be held at 2pm, Friday 20th November at the Purewa All Saints Chapel, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. We sincerely wish to thank all the wonderful staff at Auckland City Hospital, Edmund Hillary management and Kathmandu staff for all of their professionalism and outstanding care that Johnny received. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John Youth Cadets would be appreciated in his name 12-3244-0000254-00. Please use reference AKCSYTH 1180. Communications to the Fullford Family, C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera. Ph 520 3119.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020