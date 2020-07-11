|
MILLIGAN, Graeme James. Born 2 February 1954. Passed away peacefully on 31 March 2020. Husband of Susan, Father of Felicity and Alex, and very proud Grand Father of little Grayson. Much loved son of Alison and the late Norman Milligan, dearly loved brother of John and brother in law of Sally, and friend of Fionna. A memorial service for Graeme will be held in The Warbirds Hangar, Ardmore Airport, 824 Harvard Lane, Ardmore (ample parking near hangar) on Saturday 18 July at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Society.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020